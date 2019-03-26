Hot on the heels of the success her new line of fake eyelashes — and her narrative arc as best-friend-turned-redemptive-star, Jordyn Woods has made her latest chess move with the help of a perfectly laid blonde wig. The reality star debuted her brand new look in London, where she's attending the Eylure x Jordyn Woods launch event.



Wood's comments section have been a minefield since her Tristan Thompson-related scandal first broke, but overall the response to her revamped image has been positive.

"I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth," Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith during her recent appearance on Red Table Talk. "On the way out, he did kiss me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. And I don't think that he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position, and when alcohol's involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment."

Despite initial heated reactions, the Kardashian family has steered clear of bringing it up the incident on social media in the past few weeks.



As for Woods' new platinum coiff, it marks a new beginning, and we hope it's here to stay.