Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, the former BFFs who once underwent a commitment ceremony in Peru, are taking cautious first steps towards reconciliation, TMZ reports. In case you somehow forgot: Jenner froze Woods out when news broke that she'd allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson at a house party two weeks ago.

According to TMZ, the two women are now "texting," after a period of total silence on Kylie's end. Woods still hasn't been allowed back to Jenner's Calabasas mansion to collect her stuff from the guest house she lived in before being cast out of the neighborhood in disgrace.

When Jordyn and Tristan's hook up first made headlines, it looked like Jordyn's relationship with the family was over forever. But her Red Table Talk appearance complicated things. Coaxed by the wise and all-knowing Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods apologized to those she'd hurt and explained her side of the story — that allegations of a make out session with Thompson were overblown, and that Khloé's on-off partner had simply given her an unwanted kiss goodbye.

Khloé disputed this account at first. She called Woods a liar on Twitter shortly after the Red Table Talk episode appeared on Facebook Watch, but later cooled her jets and admitted much of the blame lay with Thompson. Thompson, the father of Kardashian's ten-month-old child True, has reportedly cheated on his now-ex partner multiple times.

Jenner and Woods may have renewed contact, but don't expect to them reappear on each other's Instagram grids anytime soon. Jenner is clearly still mulling over the friendship's future — last night she and her sisters partied together at an ice skating rink, posting about it on their Stories. With Woods nowhere to be seen, the message was clear: we're all doing just fine without you.