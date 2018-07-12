Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is having a very, very good day. In addition to Queer Eye's four Emmy nominations, JVN got a nod for Gay of Thrones, his hilarious, long-running Game of Thrones recap series for Funny or Die. No, we also cannot even.

A Netflix employee managed to capture Van Ness' reaction on video, and his joyous hair flips, coupled with heartwarming hugs from his co-stars, will truly make your day.



Van Ness also shared a few adorable Instagram posts. "To be recognized in this way moves me to tears," he wrote. Us too!

Queer Eye was nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program, while Thrones was included in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category. Even if you aren't a fan of the HBO series, we'd highly recommend tuning in for JVN's show, where Cersei is known as "blonde Cher" and Joffrey was (may the devil rest his soul) referred to as "a little power bottom." Where. Are. My. Dragons.

Photo via Getty Images