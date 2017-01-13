In meanwhile news, professional divorced people Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are finally...divorced.

TMZ says the highly publicized and truly disturbing marital schism has been finalized in a Los Angeles court, with Depp agreeing to pay Heard his legally promised $7 million settlement.

As we know, Heard as pledged to donate the entirety of the settlement to the domestic violence unit of the ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Congrats to everyone for getting out of this shitshow.

Header photo via Julian Hackler/BFA



