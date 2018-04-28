Last week, JL decided to confront his good friend Kanye about his political stance. And while they may disagree, the love isn't gone.

And this weekend, snaps from Chrissy Teigen's baby shower—reportedly thrown by Kim K—prove that all's well and good with two of music's biggest stars. Selfies were taken. There was dancing. There was John Legend playing the piano. And Kris Jenner was there, too.

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018









Lead with love pic.twitter.com/tj2a9LFYKZ

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

Legend has always been unafraid to express his thoughts on Trump. And Teigen has also used her Twitter as a platform to call out the POTUS.

"I think he's a terrible president - he's manifestly unqualified" - @johnlegend on Donald Trump at #Time100 pic.twitter.com/hUa59VQVQy

— Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 25, 2017

You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The fuck. Up.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2017

With the couple's strong opinions on politics and the current administration, we're not sure how this couldn't have been awkward. But good for them for working things out!

Image via Getty

