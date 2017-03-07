Joey Bada$$, possibly the only rapper with the distinction of being featured in a Malia Obama selfie, has released a heartbreaking video for new single "Land of the Free" in advance of his sophomore album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. The song, which was released the day of Trump's inauguration, covers topics from mass incarceration to systemic disenfranchisement, and the continuing legacy of slavery in the African-American experience, which is echoed in the video with images of firing squads, lynch mobs and police officers in klan hoods in a desolate desert backdrop. All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ is out on April 7th, and available for pre-order now.

Watch "Land of the Free" below...