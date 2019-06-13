As you likely saw on Instagram, Joe Jonas and a crew of his closest friends threw a bachelor party for the singer in Ibiza, Spain a few weeks ago. However, what you probably didn't see were the wild shenanigans that got the cops called to the party on the first night — three times.

While playing a game of "Know Your Bro" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Jonas Brothers answered questions about each other while the brother-in-question donned a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

"Okay. We're gonna air it out, right?" he continued. "Okay. We had the cops, on the first night, called on us three times." Three times. In Ibiza — aka one of Europe's preeminent party capitals — so you know things were getting rowdy.

Nick then continued to spill the tea by recounting a moment in which Joe "ripped off his shirt in a nightclub" and "proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub."

"He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandanna so it just said '1942' across his forehead," Nick said. "He wore that on a boat all day long."

Joe's response once Jimmy asked how the year 1942 was for him? "Strong."

As for Sophie Turner's bachelorette? Well, her multi-city European jaunt sounded a lot more low-key — and we bet she and Maisie Williams also managed to stay out of trouble.

Watch the JoBros talk about the perils of tequila for yourself, below.

