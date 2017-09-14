The launch of Rihanna's new Fenty Beauty line was one of the highlights - and most highly anticipated - moments from this year's New York Fashion Week. It's no surprise then that Joanne the Scammer slithered her way into the superstar's beauty closet pre-launch, only to be caught stealing products red-handed mid-scam by Rih herself.

One beauty closet, two bad bitches. Truly a sight for sore eyes this dreary Thursday morning.