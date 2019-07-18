Joan Smalls Goes Metallique for the New Tom Ford Campaign

Joan Smalls isn't afraid of experimentation. For her latest transformation, the iconic supermodel has gone full silver metal for Tom Ford.



Shot by Steven Klein, Smalls appears in the campaign for the brand's new fragrance, Metallique. The 30 second shot sees the model drench herself in the scent, completely embracing its sweet aroma.

The fragrance itself features a floral scent layered under woodsy and sharp components. Starting with notes of vert de bergamot and pink peppercorn flowers, once sprayed on the skin, the smell picks up on deeper notes of white blossoms of aubepine (an ancestor of the rose) and delicate additions of muguet and heliotrope. There are also minor infusions of vanilla and sandalwood, to give it a spicy finish.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

To complement the zesty scent is the unique packaging, which keeping with Tom Ford's penchant for both elegance and extremity, features a smooth, silver-tone bottle with a gold tone metallic label.



Tom Ford MÉTALLIQUE comes in 50 ml and 100 ml editions, and available to shop here.