If you're a Twitter lover who follows music at all, you may have noticed that neo soul soprano and legend Jill Scott was trending last night. For many, that fact alone was shocking, because Scott isn't usually a topic of conversation these days. The singer's sultry lyrics have rocked R&B lovers for years, and her performances are known as the perfect place to bring a date. However, she surprised even diehard fans when a video popped up of Scott um... giving her mic a blowjob?!

In the video that has everyone in an uproar, she starts moaning over her mic, licking all over its tip, stroking its shaft and then pretty much going to town on it.

Those who have been down for Jill, however, know this is nothing new! Jill Scott has been singing about all the goods ever since her 2000 debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, went platinum.

Other evidence includes the very NFSW lyrics from her song "Crown Royal," which go: Your hands on my hips pull me right back to you/I catch that thrust, give it right back to you/You're in so deep, I'm breathing for you/You grab my braids, arch my back high for you/You're diesel engine, I'm squirting mad oil/Down on the floor 'til my speaker starts to boil/I flip s***, quick slip, hip dip and I'm twisted/In your hands and your lips and your tongue tricks/And you're so thick and you're so thick and you're so/Crown royal on ice, crown royal on ice/Crown royal on ice, crown royal on ice

Whew! Now if that wasn't enough to show us she's "living her life like it's GOLDEN" she tweeted in response to the uproar:

She let everyone know she's been about that life! Leaving everyone like:

Don't be fooled. We all have a Jill Scott in us!

Photo via Getty

