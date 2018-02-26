While most fashion houses are considering trends two seasons ahead, Jil Sander is creating collections that pay homage to yesterday, embrace today, represet tomorrow and will remain timeless 10 years from now. Therefore it makes sense that the theme of their MFW show is "The Future," or as co-creative director Lucie Meiers says: "the future, but in a human, warm, comforting way."

On that note, expect Miyazaki-esque texture, Grecian gowns, unforgettable prints and a slouch boot one might only dream of. Also: color, and lots of it. If the future looks anything like Jil Sander this season, it's time we got excited.

Go backstage at the show, below.

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde