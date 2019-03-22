It's no secret that Jessie J always looks good, and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

Yesterday, the singer shared a sexy, beachside bikini snap of herself alongside the caption, "Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood." Not only that, but she immediately curtailed any trollish body negativity by adding, "Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror."

Obviously, Jessie's fans appreciated her post, with many commending the singer on her "realness" and ability to embrace what she's got.

Related | Jessie J is the Real Deal

"This is what we need, women being real and honest and not afraid to show the reality that most of us have cellulite," as one comment read. "Thank you Jessie for being real and proving that we are all beautiful regardless of a few bumps on our booties."

That said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jessie's continued to be just as candid in real life as she has been within her work.

"I'm proud of how open and honest I was and how I didn't allow my vulnerability to be a weakness," Jessie told PAPER last year in anticipation of her fourth studio album, R.O.S.E. "I allowed it to be real, and it was super important for me to talk about myself in a positive and in a constructively negative way. That's what we have to do, we have to challenge ourselves as human beings."

Check out her post, below.

Photo via BFA



