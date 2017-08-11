Jeremy Scott announced a limited edition capsule collection with Uggs was in the works for fall on WWD this morning, which includes boots that say "Ugg Life" in Olde English font, boots covered in floral sequins and boots with a... flame... motif. "It's a perfect space for me," Scott says. "I loved classic tall boot because it's so recognizable and very indicative of L.A. and Malibu. That was my first impression, of Kate Hudson and Britney Spears wearing them. There's a sense of nostalgia for that era right now." We need to talk about this. Here's what we're up against:

UGGS / JEREMY SCOTT

So... how can we stop this from happening? Has anybody tried asking nicely? Will he respond to reason? Tears? I'm not trying to alarm anybody here, but aughts titan Juicy Couture has already clawed its way back into the zeitgeist, and if Uggs do the same, there is absolutely nothing to stop Ed Hardy from returning from its thousand year banishment. Then Speidi will be only two horcruxes away from achieving immortality. In the WWD announcement, Ugg President Andrea O'Donnell warned us that there's also a 3.1 Philip Lim men's collaboration in the works for October. Marissa Cooper did not die for this.

The collection drops at select retailers on September 13th, so there's still time, my friends. There's still time.





Splash image via Getty