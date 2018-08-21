Jenny came back to the block at the MTV Video Music Awards, and she came to collect.

In a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits, Jennifer Lopez brought everything she had and more to the VMAs stage. In a performance that featured holograms, the 6 train, choreography that somehow left me winded, a reunion with Ja Rule, all kicked off with J. Lo rising to the heavens at the height of the chorus of "Waiting for Tonight" like the goddess she is. If there was any doubt that Lopez still has it, the 10+ montage of songs with full choreographed routines will put that to bed.

A blockbuster tour-de-force, Lopez then went on to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, thanking her fans, her management, and her family for all the love and support they have provided over the years. It was truly touching moment to cap off a look back at Lopez's unparalleled triple threat talent.

=Lopez also went on to take home the award for Best Collaboration for "Dinero" featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

Watch Jennifer Lopez's incredible VMAs performance, below, and read her PAPER cover story, here:

Photo via Getty