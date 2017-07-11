Jennifer Lopez is back with a steamy video for her new single "Ni Tu Ni Yo" featuring Gente de Zona.

The video is basically an extended photoshoot at various glamorous tropical locations during which Lopez laughs, sings, smizes, and gets increasingly intimate with her director. Her ex-husband (and current business partner) Marc Anthony makes a cameo, and the "can you hear me now" dude from Verizon Sprint shows up for some campy product placement. Lopez's extremely fierce looks and the upbeat summer song make up for any holes in the video's storyline; we're just happy to see J.Lo back on our screens.

"Ni Tu Ni Yo" is the third preview off Lopez's new record, which is her first Spanish-language album in a decade.

Watch the video below:

