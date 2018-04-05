Have you heard of Jennifer Lopez? She's the 50-year-old icon who was inexplicably frozen at 25 and hasn't aged a day since? Yeah? Well, now she's following the path of some other of the world's most beautiful woman, including Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, and bringing out her own makeup line, in which she will hopefully bottle her beauty for us mortals do incorporate into our routines.

According to WWD, the icon will drop a collection powders, lipsticks, eye shadows, eyelashes, palettes, blush, and bronzers on April 26 (three weeks) with Polish beauty brand Inglot. No easing into it via lip kits and or contour sticks here folks! Jennifer Lopez is all in. Think about it, you could look like THIS:



While Lopez has many, many fragrances (24 in fact), this marks her first makeup collection under her own name. "It is something I have been wanting to do for a very long time," Lopez said. "A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin."

Plus, get this: you can put together your own palette. Literally, you can choose the products you want to include via Inglot's Freedom System. The palette's themselves are the most expensive part of the collection at $49, whereas the rest goes for $8.50 to $26. That is the kind of value worth writing home about — and certainly the kind of money worth shelling out to emulate Lopez's look in any capacity.

Finally, means to get that JLo glow.

Image via Getty