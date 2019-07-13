Jennifer Lopez is making the leap into the celebrity subscription box-sphere.

And while most of the offerings — including Quay x J.Lo sunnies and House of Intuition incense sticks — seem pretty normal, it turns out that the box also contains butt sheet masks. Yep, Lopez is officially in the butt mask business.

According to Page Six, the star's "Santosha" box — made in collaboration with "luxury yoga lifestyle" outfitters Niyama Sol — includes Bawdy Beauty's infamous booty masks, which supposedly tone, firm, and hydrate your butt skin, per the brand's website. And the inclusion makes sense seeing as how Lopez's behind is one of her prized assets — no pun intended.

And with a retail value of $200, the $95 box also apparently includes some Niyama Sol leopard-print leggings to show off your results. Sounds like a steal to us.

