Jennifer Lopez has done it all. She's a former professional dancer who transitioned into acting, then singing, as though it's normal to be good at all three gigs. She's designed her own fashion line, and was one of the first celebrities to turn cosmetics and perfumes into a highly lucrative side hustle. And she has, over the course of a three-decades-long career, become something of an underrated style icon. Her on-stage outfits are quintessential 2000s diva wear, and her red carpet moments are always polished and spectacular. She has always brought it, and now the industry has taken notice.

Lopez received the Fashion Icon trophy at last night's CFDA awards, resplendent in a custom Ralph Lauren two-piece that showed off her enviable abs. So how did she get here? Journey through her many sartorial successes over the years, below.

1994

Lopez hits the streets for the premiere of Mi Vida Loca. This is exactly how I'm trying to dress for summer 2019, by the way. Possibly minus the sparkly tights, although she makes them work.

1995

Low-key glamour at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala.

An incredibly solid case for spaghetti straps, at the premiere of Desperado.

1997

A star is born at the premiere of Selena. I want her to whip me with that stole.

Natural curls and skintight velvet on the Anaconda red carpet.

1998

At the CFDA Awards way back when. This woman knew she'd be getting up on the podium one day.

On the precipice of pop fame, Lopez wore this beaded ensemble to the 40th annual Grammy Awards.

J.Lo's first Oscars!

Casually inventing yeehaw at the VMAs.

1999

We talk a lot about Jennifer Lopez's abs, but what about her legs?

At the CD release party for her debut album On the 6, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

2000

It's difficult to imagine anyone else pulling this off.

Your ironic rhinestone tank top: the origin story.

2001

A slick understated hair look courtesy of longtime J.Lo hairstylist Oribe, plus this very naughts Chanel gown.

2002

Followed by this ambitious blowout, which still deserves its place in the canon.

A romantic gown to herald the Bennifer era.

2003

Another worthy Academy moment.

Say what you will about Gigli, but this is a perfect premiere look.

2004

A kinder list would leave this outfit out, but we do journalism here at PAPER, and honestly it's such a fascinating concoction of early 2000s mall trends that she still deserves credit.

2005

We love a ruched look. Also, Monster in Law was good!

2006

Looking like she came from the future to warn us about 2019.

2007

Hello, Met Gala! With bonus Marc Anthony.

2008

Then bringing it again the next year.

2009

A golden girl at the Golden Globes.

2010

A regal Met Gala gown.

2011

An updated version of her early 2000s red carpet signatures.

2012

A Zuhair Murad gown with a classic silhouette for the 2012 Oscars.

2013

A fierce precursor to the leopard print midi.

2014

Silver, figure-hugging, sparkly? Quintessential J.Lo.

2015

A star at the Tony Awards.

2016

A canary yellow cape plus some dazzling diamonds at the Globes.

2017

Another powerful monochromatic look.

2018

Lopez marked her long-awaited return to rom-coms with this Giambattista Valli tulle number, and it's one of her best ever premiere gowns. Which is really saying something.

2019

Wearing fellow Bronx icon Ralph Lauren to receive her CFDA Fashion Icon Award last night, somehow evoking 1999 and 2019 at the same time. Congrats, J.Lo!