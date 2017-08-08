The wait for Darren Aronofsky's (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) latest, highly-anticipated psychological Mother! thriller is almost over, and thank the lord, because the first trailer for the film has amplified its hype tenfold.

The trailer depicts JLaw and forever dreamboat/villain Javier Bardem in apparent wedded blessed, holed up in a countryside house that Jennifer's character is renovating. Things take a very, very dark turn after a stranger turns up at the door late at night (Ed Harris) followed by his terrifying wife (Michele Pfeiffer). All hell then appears to break loose, with hoards of strangers descending on the house, Jennifer Lawrence losing her mind and a whole lot of blood.

Watch below and get excited — the film hits theaters September 15.

[h/t High Snobiety]