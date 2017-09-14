Fresh off her press tour for Mother!, which hits theaters tomorrow, Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new psychological thriller in which she plays a Russian secret agent who is trained to use her sexuality to manipulate anyone in her way.

Red Sparrow is set to be released March 2, 2018, and features an all-star cast including Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons. If the film is even half as gripping as the trailer, audiences are in for a real treat come early next year. Lawrence is Dominika Egorova, a prima ballerina who seeks an alternate career after being injured, and becomes one of the dangerous agents to emerge from "Sparrow School," the secret service training school.



Watch below and prepare to be shook.