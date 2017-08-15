Yesterday, eternally-relatable movie star Jennifer Lawrence posted images from this weekend's white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, encouraging her 16 million followers to identify the marchers.

"These are the faces of hate," she writes. "Look closely and post anyone you find. You can't hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!"

Twitter account @YesYoureRacist has also been crowd-sourcing information on white supremacists who attended the rally, resulting already in one man being fired from his job and another being publicly disavowed by his family.

