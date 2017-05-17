Radar Online released a video this morning of Jennifer Lawrence having a ball and dancing on a stripper pole at her best friend's birthday in Vienna, Austria. I mean really, can a girl live? Though the site sold the story as a "bombshell world exclusive," J.Law as usual was hardly fazed.

"Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet," the actress wrote on her Facebook page. "It was one of my best friend's birthdays, and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night." She also clarified that she wasn't dancing in a bra but rather, an Alexander Wang top.

A. Wang himself weighed in on the matter, captioning an Instagram of her post with, "my job is done."

Free advertising for everyone.

