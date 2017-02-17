Just when you thought things couldn't get more bleak, Jennifer Garner has finally had enough of Ben Affleck's mid-life crisis and is filing for divorce.

After separating two years ago, Affleck has only now allegedly moved out of the couple's home. The duo were reportedly in counseling during this time to cope with the arrival of their youngest child Sam. US Weekly reported the former couple will remain civil for the sake of their young children.

"No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them," Us Weekly's source claims. "They are both committed to their family."



Ben Affleck has had a pretty rough time post the couple's split, starring in several big budget films that flopped dramatically, dealing with a phoenix back tattoo saga and infamously dating the family nanny Christina Ouzounian.



Goodbye, Bennifer you will be missed, though I'm grateful for the closure.



[h/t US Weekly]

Image via Billy Farrell/BFA.com