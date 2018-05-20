Jennifer Aniston to Play First LGBTQ POTUS in Upcoming Movie

Netflix is set to release First Ladies, a political comedy film about America's first female president Beverly Nicholson and her wife/ the First Lady Kasey Nicholson. Aniston will play Beverly, while stand-up comedian Tig Notaro will be playing FLOTUS Kasey. Notaro is also writing the film with her wife Stephanie Allynne.

This news comes a couple of months after Jen also announced her first Netflix project with Just Go With It co-star Adam Sandler. They are set to play the main couple in a comedy called Murder Mystery, which follows a New York cop and his wife who are suspected of murdering an elderly billionaire.

No release dates have been provided for either of Aniston's Netflix films.

Image via Getty

