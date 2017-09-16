To kick off the three day Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, New York last night, JAY-Z performed a 90-minute headlining set packed with older hits and songs from his new album.

Hov took a moment during his set to dedicate standout 4:44 track, "The Story of O.J." to Colin Kaepernick, who remains a talented, yet unsigned NFL quarterback due to his controversial protest of police brutality against people of color in America via kneeling during the National Anthem.

"I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight," Jay-Z told the crowd. He also mentioned late activist and comedian Dick Gregory, who died in August. "I want to dedicate this to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame."

Check out clips from Jay's show, including his tribute to Kaepernick, below:





















