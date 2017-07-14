Though Jay-Z's full 4:44 album is still only available on Tidal, a second video (following the animated video for "The Story of OJ") to accompany the project is now available to watch on YouTube. Combining videos of prominent cultural black figures like Eartha Kitt and Jean-Michel Basquiat, along with footage of Jay and Bey performing together and a collection of clips showing different facets of black American culture, the video certainly makes for an interesting watch.

Check it out below:

[h/t Hype Beast]