Jared Leto came ready to dominate the 2019 Met Gala with an audacious Gucci look that included a unique, hand-held accessory: His own severed head.

Yeah, you read that right. Alongside his blood red suit dripping with jewels, Leto also chose to complete his look with a realistic replica of his own severed head — inspired by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's meme-able A/W 18 collection. Talk about spooky! Especially since, as many Twitter users pointed out, the head looks a lot like Russell Brand. Heads will roll, right?

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>