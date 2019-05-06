Jared Leto came ready to dominate the 2019 Met Gala with an audacious Gucci look that included a unique, hand-held accessory: His own severed head.
Yeah, you read that right. Alongside his blood red suit dripping with jewels, Leto also chose to complete his look with a realistic replica of his own severed head — inspired by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's meme-able A/W 18 collection. Talk about spooky! Especially since, as many Twitter users pointed out, the head looks a lot like Russell Brand. Heads will roll, right?
The Response
my therapist: Jared Leto isn’t real he can’t hurt you— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 6, 2019
Jared Leto: https://t.co/AZOz4DzRKz
Jared Leto (In of course Gucci) referencing Alessandro’s A/W 18’ collection #MetGala pic.twitter.com/g1BG4eJhZb— Shelton Boyd (@flyrebel) May 6, 2019
i cant belive jared leto killed russel brand for the met gala https://t.co/du0HT6pWx5— pussé mignon (@renjamiin) May 6, 2019
Jared Leto showing the other boys what camp is #METGala pic.twitter.com/EAS6xy7gJy— femme fatale (@eliesaaab) May 6, 2019
Why is everyone acting like Jared Leto is special when Gibby did it first?? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0ix82ptZE3— eman (@emanomairi_) May 6, 2019
jared leto bringing his own head to the met has the same energy as when jaden smith took his own hair back in 2017 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0Zzgu6Pafx— mclovin (@RAYMARGIELA) May 6, 2019
Met gala looks as zodiac signs: Jared Leto, Gemini #MetGala pic.twitter.com/x6HuouNNXQ— Robyn Sakowich (@Sakowichrobyn) May 6, 2019
Photo via BFA