Janelle Monáe Inks Universal Movie Deal to Help Support the Girls

Today, Deadline reports that Janelle Monáe's Wondaland Pictures company will develop movies centering "underrepresented voices and groundbreaking perspectives," because she's a real one.

The deal was signed by Monáe as a "first look" agreement in partnership with Universal Pictures, and will bring on board her in-house creative team, including CEO ‪Monáe, Managing Partner Mikael Moore, Creative Director Chuck Lightning and Executive Producer Nate Wonder to create cross-genre content.

The deal happens to be a natural fit for Monáe, a budding movie star who is already in collaboration with Universal. She stars in Universal's upcoming Robert Zemeckis-helmed movie Welcome to Marwen, opening December 21, and Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, which is slated for release next year.

If you're a budding filmmaker with a unique perspective, there's a chance Janelle Monáe herself could help bring your work to life. Could you imagine?

Photo via BFA