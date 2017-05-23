Are you a Chicago kid attending public school right now? Do you consider yourself the next Mendes, Scorsese or Coppola AND have an affinity for hip-hop/RnB music? Well, pals, this could be the opportunity for you.

Queen of all hearts Jamila Woods and Chicago's prince Chance the Rapper are looking for a high schooler to create their next video – all you need to do is write and send in a treatment. Even if you don't win, you could still get the chance to be on set with Chance and hey, that's definitely something to write home about.

The video is for the duo's track "LSD", which appeared on Woods's 2016 HEAVN album and is soon slated for a physical and digital release through Jagjaguwar and Closed Sessions. Applications close June 2, for for more info see below. Dreams do come true!

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Getty