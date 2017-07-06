James Van Der Beek, best known from Dawson's Creek and "What-is-he-even-doing-now? No-one-knows," signed on earlier this year for a newVICE series titled What Would Diplo Do?, parodying the life of the DJ who is currently fresh off confusing the words "metal" and "medal."

In case you were champing at the bit for episodes, your thirst has been momentarily allayed. A new trailer has launched for the series, featuring JVDB walking, spinning, and blending a violin. It will no doubt be a favorite among fuckbois everywhere, on whom any irony will no doubt be totally lost.

Watch the trailer below.

[h/t Fader]

