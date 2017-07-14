Jaden Smith, the original motherfuckin' star boy, released two new tracks this morning coinciding with the announcement that his "art collective" MSFTSrep (which includes Willow Smith and Harry Hudson) would be joining the Roc Nation family. In a statement to Variety about the new partnership, Jaden said, "The collaboration between Roc Nation and MSFTS Music is empowering for the youth and flat out legendary. Having the support of Roc Nation to get our music to the masses and change culture is a dream come true and a blessing. For My Republic I Stand MSFTS Over All, Thank You."

As for the two new tracks, well... that's sort of interesting. The new track, "Watch Me" is pretty much a "Black Skinhead" clone, which follows up the official release of a track he shared a video for last month, "Batman," which is pretty much a "Jumpman" clone. The similarities are so overt as to make you wonder... are you fucking with us Jaden Smith? And more importantly, is it art?

Listen for yourself below...



