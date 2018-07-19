We're deep in tiny purse season (welcome back, Dior saddle bags), but Jacquemus has been ahead of the game for some time now. In fact, with their immensely popular style 'Le Sac Chiquito' (that fits a credit card at best), the Paris-based brand may have ushered the trend in to begin with — and is showing no sign of slowing the small purse-roll anytime soon.

Case in point: founder and creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus took to Instagram today to share their new collection of mini bags that will have you weak at the knees. Arriving in five colorways — blue, green, camel, red, brown and black — 'Le Sac Minho' is a baby satchel that comes in pebble-grain and smooth leather, as well as suede.

While other Jacquemus accessory designs may not be totally practical, the Minho is a little more so. Composed of three pouches combined with a flap, the purse offers a little more storage to those who desire it. This may just be the only bag you need for the rest of your days. Peruse the colorways, below.

Photos via Jacquemus