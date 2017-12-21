Parisian designer Simon Porte, of fashion's breakout brand Jacquemus, seems to be able to do no wrong. For his latest campaign, the designer returns to his roots in the South of France to shoot his spring '18 "La Bomba," inspired by Porte's late mother.

Photographed by David Luraschi on a black sand beach in Lanzarote, the images showcase Jacquemus' earth-toned texture-heavy designs, including his non-traditional heel structures which recently caught mainstream celebrity attention via Selena Gomez. The campaign also features his now famous mini-bag, a Rihanna-staple, as well as statement drop earrings.

"La Bomba could be anyone," Simon Porte told Dazed of the collection. "There are no physical criteria, it is more of an attitude or a feeling a girl can have when she feels beautiful and free." And that is exactly the feeling you get when looking at the model in the new campaign.

Check out the shots, below, and be transported to the beach.

Photos courtesy of Jacquemus

