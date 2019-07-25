If you thought the James Charles drama stretched on for too long, well, welcome to the world of Jaclyn Hill.



The YouTuber, whose debut beauty line Jaclyn Cosmetics amassed social media wide criticism for reportedly selling "moldy, and hairy" lipsticks, has been pretty quiet after issuing multiple apologies and offering refunds. And now, she's opening up about "where" she's been during this social media hiatus through a 19-minute YouTube video.

"I feel very uncomfortable right now," she says in the beginning of the clip titled Where I've Been. "I'm terrified... I'm terrified of just everything."

Talking about how her brand launch ended up being a disaster, she said: "I got into this place where I was so clouded and unable to rebuild my brand, unable to figure out what's going on, and I knew in order to get right, in order to make my brand right, I need to get me right. I was just like I can't do this... I need to focus." While she didn't address "any rumors" about her cosmetics line, she talked about feeling like a "complete failure" over her launch. "My launch was a failure. It failed. It sucked," she shared. "I was so confident that I was almost cocky. Because I was just like, 'This is gonna be the best thing people have ever seen.' It's important to me that you guys know how sorry I am, how embarrassed I am. It's been shocking."

She also added that she won't be working with the same "quality control" team anymore and is hiring new people. "In this past month, I have built an entirely new quality control team. I have brought on several different people for all different things," she explained. "And that's why I left social media. As a CEO, as a boss, you don't get to sit and be like, 'Wah.' You have to start rebuilding."

The Jaclyn Hill controversy first started after the beauty influencer started shipping out her much-hyped So Rich lipsticks, as part of her new beauty label. Hill however quickly attracted criticism for shipping damaged products with customers claiming the lipsticks were melted or had hair in them.

Although Hill apologized, consumers kept asking for refunds. Eventually the blogger and entrepreneur offered to refund everyone including those who didn't receive distorted lipsticks.

