Two years and two documentaries later, Ja Rule is giving his take on the infamous FYRE Festival. Since Hulu and Netflix released their respective documentaries on the 2017 fraud fiasco led by Billy McFarland, the rapper has been compelled to tweet out his feelings as co-founder on Sunday morning.

“​I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers,” he wrote. The rapper defended his part in the production of the festival, saying, “I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

Ja then specifically calls out Hulu and Netflix on their unethical production practices, saying, “Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should've went to the Bahamian ppl Netflix PAID fuck Jerry the same guys that did the promo for the festival...” He also adds, “Because Billy was involved with BOTH he was trying to get them to pay him and Hulu bit... I heard they paid him somewhere btw 100 to 250... that money was supposed to go to the locals by LAW...” This, of course, was not confirmed by either streaming platform.

While Ja makes a fair and good point about the Bahamians, it also seems like he’s doing the same as the rest of the interviewees on both documentary specials — attempting to clear his own name, taking minimal to no responsibility, and claiming he did their best to avoid the inevitable disaster.

