In case you needed more proof Jennifer Lopez is the triple threat to put all others to shame, the megastar is now being awarded the ultimate prize of all: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV VMAs.

It will be the first time Lopez has graced the MTV VMA's stage as a performer since she stole the show in 2001 with her rendition of "I'm Real" with Ja Rule. She joins the likes of Janet Jackson, Pink, Madonna, Rihanna , Justin Timberlake and many more to receive the coveted honor — which Michael himself was awarded in 1988.

J. Lo has consistently proven her staying power, with her Cardi B-featuring instant-classic "Dinero" also picking up two VMA nominations. She's also starred in numerous box office hits, from Monster-in-Law to Wedding Planner to Maid In Manhattan and is slated to singlehandedly revive the romantic comedy genre with her upcoming film, Second Act — a film she shot while wrapping her Las Vegas residency and concurrently appearing in acclaimed NBC drama, Shades of Blue.

Is there anything Jenny from the block can't do?