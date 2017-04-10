While we all wait with bated breath, fingers atop of keyboards for this year's Met Gala (allegedly themed "avant-garde" just to make it VERY CLEAR you need to dress to the nines), but you know who doesn't care about it at all? Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Why? You ask. Why do the long-time Met Ball co-chairs no longer give any kind of hoot about the most glamorous event in fashion/New York/Planet Earth/The Universe? Well, because everything has changed and the couple are now singlehandedly in charge of the free world and do not have time for such frivolity.

If one ventured to read a little deeper between the lines, one might conclude that the duo's decision may have something to do with the fact that many of the celebrities in attendance were very vocal Clinton supporters during the election and the Trumps are no longer the most popular fam in town. Hey, I'm not saying they're scared, but after the Tiffany Trump fashion week situation, surely the prospect of mingling with liberal superstars isn't hugely enticing.

But, of course, they're also very busy. Much too busy.

[h/t Page Six]

Image via Billy Farrell/BFA.com



