Today in Trump tweets that haven't aged well, Ivanka and Melania Trump made an appearance during President Trump's first stop of his inaugural trip abroad in Saudi Arabia not wearing headscarves. Two years earlier, Trump tweeted his disapproval of Michelle Obama also appearing in Saudi without a head covering.

"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies," he wrote.

Coincidence? Double standard? A reason to whine? Who knows.





— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

When asked why Ivanka and Melania left their hair uncovered, the White House told CNN that they weren't required to wear headscarves. It should be noted that women leaders in recent years have decided to forgo covering their heads while visiting Saudi. British Prime Minister Theresa May, Hillary Clinton, and Angela Merkel have all been seen without a head covering.

Regardless, true to form, Trump seems to be forgetting his own gripes about foreign diplomacy. Someone should remind him we have enuf enemies.

Header photo via Will Ragozzino/BFA.com