Remember how we all thought love had died a slow, cruel death when Brangelina become Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie again? Remember how you tweeted about it and revived your group chat with your high school friends to commiserate? Well, all is (almost) well, they are once again (kind of) hanging out and this time it's not JUST because of olive oil.

No, no. Brad allegedly flew to join the rest of the Jolie-Pitts in Cambodia MULTIPLE times during Angelina's recent time spent there shooting her new film First They Killed My Father. While a ~source~ tells E! News that Brad definitely wasn't there the entire time, he made frequent visits while the two were embroiled in their reportedly highly contentious divorce.

"Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It's not as tense as it had been," the source, who was likely paid a whole lot of money to spill this blend of tea, admitted. "They are focused on the kids and working to do what's best for them."

Seems that things are looking up for Brad, who has spent a lot of time smoking weed and listening to a whole lot of Bon Iver, which is a very ~cool dad~ thing to do, and is probably now all fixed. Angelina has, of course, been 10,000 times the humanitarian she was before, break-ups will do that to you.

How exciting, love a good reconciliation. Crack open a bottle of olive oil pals and have a romantic bruschetta date.

[h/t E! Online]

Image via Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com