What a year it's been for one Kendall Jenner. There's been her unfortunate promotion for soda companies and music festivals and magazine covers, there have been intruders and robberies, there was that time she said she doesn't get to be "hot", basically FYRE after FYRE for Jenner Communications to put out.

After all that, I think it's fair to say girl deserves a break. Maybe she should don a fluffy pink jacque and take a bike ride through the California countryside? Or maybe she shouldn't. Maybe she really, really shouldn't.

Look at that form! That misguided steering! The gravel! The jacque! Everything was against her.

Still, makes for some superb content.

