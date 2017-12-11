There are few sweeter sights than Insecure's Issa Rae assuming center-stage — especially if her platform is an invisible dance floor constructed atop of the Versace mansion's pool. Dreams.

Stars flooded what is now known as Villa Casa Casuarina, but was formerly the home of Gianni Versace before his tragic passing, for the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Party. Various rooms showcased the work of the 16 emerging artists selected as finalists for a special exhibit. After a record number of submissions, host Issa Rae announced the victor to be Vancouver's Vanessa Lam — the first ever Canadian winner. At Rae's side were Insecure costars Broderick Hunter and Sarunas Jackson while Olivia Culpo, Eva Longoria and DJ Mark Ronson could be seen mixing and mingling with the crowd. Guests were invited to roam the first floor of the mansion to see the artists' work on display, shimmying to the tunes of the ultimate multi-hyphenate, designer-cum-DJ Heron Preston. Each garden-bar (the most iconic of which took over the entire pool house) serving custom Bombay cocktails while the glittery invitees posed with the various Grecian-inspired monuments that peppered the mansion and decadent outdoor area. Unreal.

Flick through images of the party below and feel free to openly weep at the Art Basel event to end them all.

Images via Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

