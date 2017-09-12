Insecure extraordinaire and owner of the best teeth in the business, Issa Rae, has been recognized for the enthralling beauty she is by makeup giant Covergirl, who have brought her on as the new face of the brand.

The ultimate multi-hyphenate (she's a writer, actress and producer) shared the news via Instagram, expressing her shock and excitement to be a part of the Covergirl Legacy.

"I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head," she wrote. "Never EVER in my life did I imagine I'd be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what's to come."

Rae joins an impressive lineup of women in entertainment who have fronted campaigns the brand, including stars such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, and so many more.

Covergirl also seemed *clap hands* overwhelmed *clap hands* with *clap hands* delight to announce the collaboration.

Queen. Now come through, Colgate.

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via Getty