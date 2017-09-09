Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench got her start the way that many rising sensations in all fields do in this day and age — via Instagram. Fast forward a couple years to today and Ffrench is a certified beauty expert, with her stunning, often paint-inspired, makeup looks gracing videos like Fergie's "M.I.L.F.$" and the pages of Vogue and PAPER. Now, the Creative Artist Consultant for Tom Ford Beauty is taking her art to other mediums by collaborating with Hunter for a sleek collection of hand-drawn backpacks that perfectly balance her colorful artwork with Hunter's signature durability. We talked to Isamaya about the chic range of bags and what she's most excited to do during New York Fashion Week.

What inspired the collaboration with Hunter? What did you want to bring to the brand to change it up/take it to a new level?

I like working with brands that have a recognisable and functional aesthetic. Hunter has a strong heritage and I value their use of innovative materials and their love of the outdoors! To me, Hunter is a luxury brand and I felt it would be good to incorporate a naive and hand-drawn element to the bags and make them all feel personalized.

What are you most excited for this fashion week?

I'm excited for my friend Christian Cowan's show! He's a new young designer I'm working with and I love his hyperreal, fun and sexy clothes. Paris Hilton opened the show last season.

What's the most fun part of fashion week? What's the least fun part?

Parties!..... and hangovers!

Who are your must-see shows?

Christian Cowan, Dion Lee, DVF and Seis Marjan — also Mert & Marcus' book launch.





The collection is available now at Dover Street Market New York and up for pre-order at hunterboots.com. View the entire collection below.

Photo via BFA