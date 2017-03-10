We've been obsessed with the mad genius of makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench for ages and now the beauty queen takes us into her world as she transforms herself into characters that are each more outrageous than the next. Click through to see her metamorphoses and be sure to also catch her work in our Rihanna cover story HERE.

Like many, we first came across Isamaya's stunning work on Instagram, where she shares photos that veer between Cubist-style face paintings to theatrical, full-scale transformations to exquisitely on point beauty looks and everything in between. "Ever since I read Making Faces by Kevyn Aucoin when I was 9, I have been obsessive about how makeup allows you to transform," Isamaya says. After studying product and industrial design at Central Saint Martins, she got her start in makeup by being a children's face painter, of all things, before eventually getting pulled into the fashion world after an early collaboration with i-D. Though she's come a long way since putting flowers and animals on squirming kids' cheeks, the notion of makeup as paint can still be seen throughout her work. Now the Creative Artist Consultant for Tom Ford Beauty, Isamaya splits her time between Paris and London and has worked on everything from Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" video starring Kim Kardashian to cover shoots for Vogue and W, along with PAPER. Below she turns herself into outrageous alter egos in what she describes as "a real 'Power of Makeup' story."







Styling: Nick Royal

Hair: Shiori Takahashi

Creative Direction Assistant: Theo Adams

Photo Assistant: Hugo Yanguela

Stylist Assistant: Anne Lauritzen

Makeup Assistant: Angela Christodoulou

Hair Assistant: Yuko Aoi

