Over the holidays, Instagram users have been talking about an update that shook them all. It definitely wasn't just some minor change to the app's interface. In cased you missed it, the social media platform tested horizontal scrolling for the photo feed — meaning you browsed through photos in the same way you browse Instagram Stories. This, of course, ended up annoying a lot of users and caused an uproar.

For those who missed it here’s what it looked like #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/dg9t33PaOG — Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018 Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri addressed the situation, saying that the roll out was an accident. He replied to social media consultant Matt Navarra's "HATE IT/ LOVE IT" poll on Twitter, saying, "That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!"

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018 And just like that, Instagram retracted the update. And it's clear from these reactions that they probably aren't bringing it back anytime soon:

This fills me with a primal rage #BringBackTheScroll #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/jKyE2YktiK — a fair amount of diggity (@allisonweslie) December 27, 2018

Me trying to leave a like on Instagram after the #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/pWgZlEqn5x — M¥SS KETAmmuort (@LaskuNikolin) December 27, 2018

us: pls chronological timelines

insta: what? insta stories?

us: nonono chronological timelines

insta: did you mean IGTV

us: NO CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES

insta: ohhhh you want to scroll horizontally #instagramupdate — 𝓪, 𝓶, 𝓪, 𝓻, 𝓲, 𝓼 (@triviastigma) December 27, 2018

Who the hell wants to SWIPE THROUGH EVERY SINGLE PERSONS PICS #instagramupdate — nik (@nix0lette) December 27, 2018

#instagramupdate

Instagram Users: “Can’t wait to scroll down Instagram today”

Instagram: pic.twitter.com/kOxwkIUdgG — Angie Geralis (@angie_geralis) December 27, 2018

Instagram users returning to twitter to rant about the new Instagram update #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/U7gHIFO2RJ — ‘ (@IdoIoNeymar) December 27, 2018

Instagram literally went “felt cute but might delete later” #instagramupdate — Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018