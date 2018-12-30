Fashion
Over the holidays, Instagram users have been talking about an update that shook them all. It definitely wasn't just some minor change to the app's interface. In cased you missed it, the social media platform tested horizontal scrolling for the photo feed — meaning you browsed through photos in the same way you browse Instagram Stories. This, of course, ended up annoying a lot of users and caused an uproar.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri addressed the situation, saying that the roll out was an accident. He replied to social media consultant Matt Navarra's "HATE IT/ LOVE IT" poll on Twitter, saying, "That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!"

And just like that, Instagram retracted the update. And it's clear from these reactions that they probably aren't bringing it back anytime soon:

