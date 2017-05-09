In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month (May), Instagram has launched a campaign to highlight users who share their stories of struggling with mental health issues, under the hashtag #HereForYou. The below video features three young Instagrammers who have used the app to spread awareness about their respective mental health issues and to build a community of support for people in similar situations:

One of the women in the video, Elyse Fox, first opened up about living with depression on Instagram. She said she had been hiding her illness from her friends and family, but once she shared her experience on Instagram, a flood of girls reached out to her and said they were going through the same thing and were looking for support and advice.

She started the Sad Girls Club page as a response to those girls. This campaign by Instagram is likely an effort to continue building similar communities.

Instagram has also launched a website to help people locate mental health resources in their area.

[h/t High Snobiety]