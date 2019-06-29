5 Inclusive Fashion Labels for Your Pride Radar

The fashion industry has fallen hard for gender-fluidity — pieces that can be worn by anyone, of any gender, and of any size, comfortably and without judgement while remaining stylish. Plenty of established brands have hopped on the queer bandwagon, but the most inspiring collections are those hyper-inclusive labels established by independent artists and designers. For the purposes of your Pride radar, we've teamed up with American Express to highlight five of our current inclusive favorites

Everybody.World Everybody.World is a gender non-specific clothing line with some of the freshest next generation basics and activewear on the market today. LA-based co-founders Iris Alonzo and Carolina Crespo are both the children of immigrants, and are dedicated to championing international fair wages for their workers and eliminating waste from their manufacturing cycle. Highly ethical and eco-friendly, Everybody.World aces the look-good, feel-good factor. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Chromat Radically body positive clothing line Chromat, widely known for their revolutionary New York Fashion Week runway shows, is one of the chicest brands to shop for Pride looks. Architectural in nature, each Chromat collection explores a new facet of the intersection between fashion and technology. Founder Becca McCharen-Tran and their team of designers are dedicated to empowering women and use some of the most innovative design techniques and fabrics in the industry to create pieces perfect for any body, any size.

Outplay Swim Outplay Swim is a company "without gender but a lot of heart." The inclusive swimwear line features tops, bottoms, one-pieces and coverups in a variety of fabrics, all made with comfort as a top priority. Created "for the tomboy in all of us," pieces from this collection are meant to fit just right and hold, hide, bind or show off whatever you choose. If you're looking to break gender norms this Pride season — or all summer — Outplay is not to be missed.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Stuzo LA-based Stuzo founders (and wives) Stoney Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme don't believe clothing intrinsically has gender, and their streetwear line reflects that. Clean and modern with a woke-aesthetic, Stuzo features high quality, livable apparel in a wide range of sizes, keeping the pieces usable for anyone — size, gender, or style, making them a favorite among Hollywood A-listers.

Otherwild Otherwild is a multi use and multi disciplinary design studio, store, workshop and event space, with locations in LA and NYC. Founded in 2012, the company is dedicated to selling local, handmade, ethically produced goods by artisans and craftspeople, with an emphasis on marginalized peoples. Featuring multiple eco-conscious products, one-of-a-kind jewelry, and plenty of organic apothecary items, Otherwild is a wondrous one-stop-Pride-shop.

American Express proudly backs the Shop Small® Movement, which is dedicated to supporting small businesses around the world. Wherever your Shop Small journey takes you, we invite you to discover local small businesses that provide a beacon of hope and acceptance in your community. Find more American Express-accepting small businesses in your local area by visiting shopsmall.com. Want more Pride inspo? See more here.