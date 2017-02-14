Another day, another blunder. Today half man, half stale scone Sean Spicer took the press conference podium to comment on President Trump meet and greet with Justin Trudeau.

Except Spicer didn't call him Justin Trudeau, he called him Joe Trudeau and the Internet, our unforgiving mistress, was not here for more alternative facts.

Here's ol' Rick, incorporating multiple things the current administration has got wrong in one big zinger.

RIP Joe Trudeau, one of the many lives lost at the Bowling Green Massacre

— Rick Helpa (@RickHelpa) February 14, 2017



Joe doesn't have social media he doesn't believe in it so crazy hey but trust me he's hot.

Joe Trudeau exists and is my Canadian boyfriend from camp and you don't know him

— Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) February 14, 2017



You know what I like this a whole lot

Joe Trudeau is Justin's suave mirror-verse twin. pic.twitter.com/eXNFzyMcaG

— Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) February 14, 2017



Who doesn't love a good mash-up à la Glee?

Who is this "Sean"?