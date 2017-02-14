Sean Spicer Misnamed Justin Trudeau, Naturally Twitter Lost it
Another day, another blunder. Today half man, half stale scone Sean Spicer took the press conference podium to comment on President Trump meet and greet with Justin Trudeau.
Except Spicer didn't call him Justin Trudeau, he called him Joe Trudeau and the Internet, our unforgiving mistress, was not here for more alternative facts.
Here's ol' Rick, incorporating multiple things the current administration has got wrong in one big zinger.
Joe doesn't have social media he doesn't believe in it so crazy hey but trust me he's hot.
Joe Trudeau exists and is my Canadian boyfriend from camp and you don't know him
— Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) February 14, 2017
You know what I like this a whole lot
Who doesn't love a good mash-up à la Glee?
Who is this "Sean"?
