In 2017, Harry Styles may have abandoned the childlike glee that made his former band One Direction's music such a hit all over the world, but it hasn't changed the fact that a huge part of his fanbase are still, well, children. Though this simple fact may have no bearing on his success as a solo act, it may prevent him from truly embracing the "rock star" persona he seems to be embracing for the release of his upcoming self-titled solo debut album.

With the release of Harry Styles quickly approaching (out this Friday, May 12th), the 23-year-old stopped by Brooklyn's Rough Trade record store for an in-store live set. The event, an exclusive album release party organized by iHeartRadio and Z100, was filled with the singer's biggest fans, and, according to Teen Vogue, featured performances of several songs (both old and new).

Like many artists do when performing, Mr. Styles saved a special treat for last. At one point, he took a dive off the stage, presumably with intentions to be caught by his fans and floated across the crowd. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned and Harry fell to the floor. Frankly, I don't know what he was thinking — eight-year-old girls aren't usually known for their superhuman strength. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the unfortunate tumble, and many even seemed thrilled by the idea of possibly being crushed by their fave.

One excited Twitter user even pulled a full "One time Regina George punched me in the face. It was awesome" moment.

HARRY FUCKING DID A STAGE DIVE AND KICKED ME IN THE HEAD WITH HIS GUCCI SHOE THANK FUCKING GOD

— harry's shawty (@signsofthestyle) May 8, 2017

Not so fast, Harry. You might have to wait a little while longer to achieve your full rock-star status.

