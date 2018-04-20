11 Products Elevating the Cannabis Field

With legalization, the cannabis field has been elevated onto a new plane of limitless possibilities. Explore the range:

Wellist To Try: Awakened Topicals "Raw Cannabis Sublingual," Papa & Barkley "Releaf Balm," Apothecanna "Sexy Time Oil." Take good care with revitalizing new elixirs and soothing balms.

Greenist To Try: Hepburns "XL Pre-Roll," Guild Extracts "THCa Powder," Northern Emeralds "Titan OG" Try the higher side with epic strains and artfully engineered effects.

Naturalist To Try: Lowell Herb Co. "Smokes and Flower," Beboe "Pastilles" Tap into hand-crafted organics and responsibly sourced spirits.

Foodist To Try: Venice Cookie Co. "BCD Zingers," Lord Jones "All Natural Old Fashioned Gumdrops," Mondo "Medical Marijuana Powder." Taste the full spectrum with effervescent new beverages and inspiring sweets.

This article originally appeared in the premiere issue of MedMen's new quarterly magazine, created in collaboration with PAPER. MedMen is a California-based cannabis company and investment firm with properties spanning coast to coast.